FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Winneshiek Street and State Avenue around 2:05 a.m. after shots rang out.

Evidence was collected at the scene that confirmed a weapon had been fired, but no victims or property damage was reported.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the crime call 815-235-8222.