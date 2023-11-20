FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating two shootings from last week that they believe were not random acts of violence.

The first shooting occurred on November 16 around 12:25 p.m., near the area of Shawnee Street and Benton Avenue, according to FPD.

Officers found evidence on scene that a firearm had been fired in the area, however no injuries or property damage was reported.

The second occurred on November 19 around 12:24 p.m. near the 500 block of W Broadway Street. According to police, two vehicles had been struck by gunfire, however no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.