Freeport police looking for 17-year-old suspect in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) –Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday, March 10, in the 900 block of South State Avenue.

Freeport Deputies say they believe the incident to be gang-related, and are actively looking for a 17-year-old male suspect. While police have recovered multiple shell casings, no injuries or property damage was reported.

Tips about this incident can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or on the site: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

