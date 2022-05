FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for a suspect.

They said that he is part of an ongoing counterfeit bill investigation. A surveillance picture of the man came from the Royal Liquor, 306 N. Park Blvd., last week.

Anyone who knows him, or where he is, should call the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222, or send in a tip through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.