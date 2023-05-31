FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Gang violence is to blame for a Tuesday night drive-by shooting in Freeport that narrowly missed its targets.

According to Freeport Police, shots were fired from a vehicle toward people standing near a residence in the 1200 block of S. High Avenue.

Police said no one was injured.

Residents in Freeport have attributed recent gang-related shootings to a feud between two homegrown gangs that has been raging for 15 years.

In October 2022, community activist Windy Peterson said the “Landlordz” and “103 No-Sleep” have been exchanging gunfire for years.

“They aren’t really gangs,” Pearson said. “They’re just uncontrollable young men. I say that because if I put them in my car and took them to the west side of Chicago, they wouldn’t last five minutes.”

Regardless, the feud has been responsible for numerous incidents of violence, including the killings of rival members and bystanders.

On May 18th, police said the shooting of a 19-year-old in the 1100 block of South Galena Avenue was part of the violent feud.