ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have given one of its interview rooms a makeover to accommodate survivors of violence.

The new “soft interview” room features a “trauma-informed” design after being repainted and carpeted and given new furnishings to make the room more comfortable.

“In terms of having survivors using the room, I want them to feel safe and comfortable talking to our officers,” said social services professional, Erica Chapple. “I want our officers to feel like that’s trauma-informed so they can be a little bit more relaxed and, obviously, that just helps the entire process, getting the story, feeling safe.”

Funding for the project came from Project Beloved, a non-profit that provides law enforcement with interior design and decor to create more welcoming interview environments.