Freeport police say man beat pregnant ex-girlfriend, broke her nose

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Elijah Smoot is under arrest for allegedly punching his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the face and breaking her phone.

At 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, Freeport Police say they were called out to the 600 block of W. Clark Street for a reported domestic violence call.

There, they met with a 20-year-old woman bleeding from facial wounds, officers said.

The victim said she had heard a noise outside her residence, and when she went to investigate, was attacked by Smoot, who punched her in the nose. Once she was on the ground, the victim reported that Smoot hit her again, and then took her phone away and damaged it.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries including a fractured nose.

Police say they learned that Smoot was in a vacant home on the 600 block of W. Clark, and took him into custody.

Smoot has been charged with felony Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass.

Smoot had previously been found guilty of Domestic Battery in Winnebago County in 2018.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

