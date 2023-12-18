FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for suspects who opened fire in the 800 block of S. Chicago Avenue on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called out to investigate the shooting at 9:38 p.m.

The report said gunshots were fired in the area, and police said officers were able to collect evidence confirming that a firearm had been discharged.

No victims or property damage were reported.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a targeted incident and “not a random act of violence.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815235-8222.