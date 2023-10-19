FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Freeport Police issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Madyson Brown.

Brown was last seen Monday.

She is described as a black female, 5’7″, with black hair, and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Police say Brown is still thought to be in the Freeport area in the company of an adult white male.

Brown was last reported missing on June 27th. She was found safe on July 5th, police said.

Photo: Freeport Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.