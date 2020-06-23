UPDATE: Freeport Police find missing 13-year-old boy safe

UPDATE: Freeport Police announced that Landen was found safely. They did not provide further details.

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for a missing 13-year old boy, Landen Vaught. Landen was last seen on Monday around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black button-down dress shirt and khaki pants.

Landen is 5’3” tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say the boy may be on his way to Mississippi with a person he met online. He is also known to use the name “Skylar Carter” online.

Anyone who has any information about the current whereabouts of Landen Vaught is asked to contact authorities.

