Freeport Police searching for missing man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Wilcox, who was reported missing on March 16th.

Wilcox is described as 5’8″, 145 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes, and may wear an eyepatch.

Police say he drives a red 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Illinois license plates BL29749.

Police also said Wilcox’s cell phone was pinged in the area of the Byron Forest Preserve, 7993 N. River Road, around 8:26 p.m. on March 21st, but say his actual location could be within a mile and a half of that location.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.