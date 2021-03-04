Freeport Police searching for missing man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking for help in locating 35-year-old Allen George, who was last seen on Rockford.

According to police, George was reported missing on Wednesday. Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police say he was spotted in Rockford, in the area of 5th Avenue and 6th Street.

George, who also goes by the nicknames “Shady” and “Slim,” is said to be 5’09”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie style stocking cap, a blue face mask, a black and gray jacket, and blue jeans. Police say he could be driving a 2007 white Chrysler Sebring with Illinois plate number CB34168.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.