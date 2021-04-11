Freeport Police searching for suspect after 3 women sexually assaulted overnight

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — At 8:17 p.m. on Saturday, Freeport police officers responded to a disturbance call at the Mobil gas station at 1111 S. West Avenue.

When officers arrived, they met with a 23-year-old Freeport woman who told police that she had just been sexually assaulted near the area of Beach Street and Gilmore Avenue in Freeport.

She told officers that after the attack, her assaulter left her at the gas station and stole her vehicle. The assault survivor was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Just two hours later, a 31-year-old woman came into the police department to report a sexual assault after someone broke into her residence on W. Staver Street in Freeport.

The second survivor told police that the attacker took her cell phone after the assault and left the area driving the first victim’s vehicle.

She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 3:13 a.m. early Sunday, officers were called to a residence on N. Van Buren Avenue where a 25-year-old woman had just returned home. She told police she had just been sexually assaulted in two different locations in Freeport.

Authorities say all three women are acquainted with the attacker, who police are identifying as 29-year-old Lilrobert N. Adams of Freeport.

Authorities have issued a felony arrest warrant for Adams. Adams is described as a Black male, approximately 5’6” tall, 180 pounds, with Black hair and brown eyes. He is not believed to be armed.

Adams is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Restraint.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lilrobert N. Adams is asked to contact

the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at:

866-TIPSNOW.