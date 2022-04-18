FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking the public for help to catch a suspect in a robbery at a Mobil gas station.

According to police, the robbery happened at 10:31 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, in the 1200 block of West Galena Avenue when a black male suspect, approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium build, entered the business and tried to get behind the counter.

Police said there was an altercation with the attendant, who suffered a minor injury during the robbery.

The suspect was able to escape with cash and other items, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.