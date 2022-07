FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have seized 53 illegally owned guns in the past six months.

The guns were seized between January 1 and June 30 during criminal investigations. All of the individuals who were in possession of them were arrested.

Any information on someone who illegally owns a firearm should be given to the Freeport Police Department, 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.