FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police seized two semiautomatic pistols, a 50-round drum magazine, a high-capacity magazine, and a Glock conversion kit which would allow the weapons to fire as a short-barreled rifle.

According to police, officers raided a residence in the 100 block of N. Cherry Avenue on Saturday, November 18th, and found the weapons, one of which had been modified with an illegal “switch” device which converted the pistol to a fully automatic weapon.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.

The Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute the matter in Juvenile Court, police said.