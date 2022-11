FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday.

According to police, the attempted robbery happened in the parking lot of Sullivan’s, at 2002 W. Galena Avenue, around 4:40 p.m.

Photo: Freeport Police Department

Police say the suspect is wanted for Attempted Aggravated Robbery, and anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to call the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.