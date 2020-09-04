ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of hungry residents tried out tasty dishes at the first Friday Food Truck Frenzy in Freeport.
The food trucks set up in a parking lot across from the Stewart Center, at 50 W Douglas Street.
Hot dogs and tacos were just a few of the items on the menu. Masks were required by both vendors and guests.
“I’ve been trying to do work at home but it’s not very fair I just thought I’d swing down and grab something,” said resident Daniel Hoffman.
The next Friday Food Truck Frenzy event is scheduled for October 4th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man arrested in connection to string of fires, including one that destroyed historic Rockford church
- ‘Simply unacceptable’: Texas lawmakers want to hold Fort Hood command accountable
- Fearing another shutdown, business owners ask Rockford-area residents to help stop spread of COVID-19
- Freeport residents chow down at Friday Food Truck Frenzy
- Woman hospitalized after Rockford shooting Friday afternoon
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!