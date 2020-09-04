Freeport residents chow down at Friday Food Truck Frenzy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of hungry residents tried out tasty dishes at the first Friday Food Truck Frenzy in Freeport.

The food trucks set up in a parking lot across from the Stewart Center, at 50 W Douglas Street.

Hot dogs and tacos were just a few of the items on the menu. Masks were required by both vendors and guests.

“I’ve been trying to do work at home but it’s not very fair I just thought I’d swing down and grab something,” said resident Daniel Hoffman.

The next Friday Food Truck Frenzy event is scheduled for October 4th.

