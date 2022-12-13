FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents on the northwest side of the city experienced low water pressure Tuesday due to a broken water main.

The City said the 8-inch pipe broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street, and residents in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk had their water shut off.

However, Freeport said due to demand on the system, the low water pressure affected a larger region of the city.

Any residents placed under a boil order will be alerted by door hangers as maintenance crews work to restore the water system.