FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents were left without a place to live after a fire at a high-rise left nine apartments uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to The Mary Hosmer Apartments around 5:58 a.m. on June 20, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

Crews found a fire on the 12th floor near the garbage chute when they arrived. It left heavy smoke in the hallway. They worked to evacuate all residents from that floor and the floor above while they extinguished the blaze.

While no firefighters were injured by the flames, two residents were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Damages are estimated to exceed $50,000. All residents of the 12th floor, which has nine apartments, were displaced due to the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze in under investigation.