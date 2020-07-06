Freeport residents react after 23-year-old killed, 5 injured in shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — After a deadly shooting that also injured 5 others, neighbors in Freeport are speaking out against the holiday weekend violence. The police chief says that even he hasn’t experienced violence of this magnitude. Others say the recent violence isn’t surprising.

I couldn’t really tell if it was gunshots or if it was the fireworks,” described Freeport resident Gloria Alleman.

Laterryon Brumfield, 23, was found around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue.

“I kept hearing “pop pop pop” somewhat rhythmic which I thought could’ve been gunfire but I figured how can you tell,” said Steve Carroll, another Freeport Resident.

Longtime Freeport residents Gloria Alleman and Steve Carroll live just a few blocks away from the deadly shooting. Both say Freeport has changed drastically.

“It’s kind of getting to be a common thing in this neighborhood. Some of the people that are my neighbors have lived here for year some have lived for thirty years when I moved here it was a nice quiet residential neighborhood,” Alleman said.

“It just makes me sad and angry where I live there’s been gunfire all around about 6 weeks ago a 15 year old lad was shot in the leg at 1:30 on a Monday morning on Maple and Galena which is right behind where I live,” Carroll said.

Freeport Chief of Police Matthew Summers says he hasn’t seen anything like this before.

“Is it typical to just have one person shot to shot? That’s not typical and especially to have 6 people shot its really disturbing to me in 25 years I’ve never been to an incident where there was,” Police Chief Summers said.

Some residents want to see more police patrolling the streets.

“If they see they’re around it would sure stop some the stuff I guess,” said Harlan Crase.

“Try to do something to reach the young people and try to make this a better place for all of us because we all have to live here,” Alleman added.

Freeport Police say they are working on training more police officers.

