FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A pink fire truck, along with all sorts of other big trucks, took over a Freeport parking lot to give residents a reminder about hope and the power of a smile.

Pink Heals of Stephenson County had “Jessica,” a pink firetruck, on display. People were invited to sign their names in honor of those who are battling cancer and other catastrophic diseases. The truck is named after a local women. There were also bucket trucks, ambulances, police and army vehicles and race cars.

The group hopes its truck reminds people that every day is a gift.

“It is so important to teach kids the meaning of hope and love and understanding,” said Roxanne Goodman, president of Pink Heals of Stephenson County. “The meaning of giving a smile and a hug to someone who thinks all alone in the journey of battling cancer, or going through a catastrophic disease.”

There was also an hour set aside for children with special needs, where they could go and see the trucks in a quieter, calmer environment.