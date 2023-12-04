FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport restaurant welcomed the production crew from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ on Monday as they filmed the location for their web series.

“This Is It Eatery” was nominated to be featured in the web-based series that travels across the U.S. to feature restaurants based on user recommendations. So far, “America’s Best Restaurants Road Show” has published 842 videos highlighting restaurants from 28 states.

The Freeport eatery focuses on burgers and other American classics. Owner Greg Miller says their beef is what sets “This Is It” apart.

“I raise the beef that we serve. So, that’s kind of been our niche. People like knowing where their meat came from,” Miller said. “A lot of times restaurants, and I get it, restaurants will buy cheaper meat. I feed my cattle a little more expensive than others do, and I get it, but it helps the flavoring, it helps the marbling, and it’s just really helped.”

“This Is It” has consistently received positive reviews, according to Yelp!. A majority of the restaurant’s ratings are five stars on the food review website, and their average rating on Facebook is a 4.5/5.

“The fries were a light golden brown color, crispy and delicious. The bar is nice! Sheila let me use the remote to change the channel to something I wanted to watch. I can’t wait to go back for more steak guys! Made my night!” said one reviewer on Yelp!.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on “America’s Best Restaurants” Facebook page and will be featured on their website here.