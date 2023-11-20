FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport restaurant will be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants” in December 2023.

This Is It Eatery, located at 16 N Chicago Avenue, will host the ABR Roadshow and highlight their popular dishes.

Owner Greg Miller will also speak about This Is It Eatery’s “special” place in the community. The episode will reportedly air on social media channels.

The Freeport restaurant features classic American cuisine, including burgers, salads and a variety of popular appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.

‘This Is It’ has consistently received positive reviews, according to Yelp!. A majority of the restaurant’s ratings are five stars on the food review website. Their average rating on Facebook is a strong 4.5/5.

“The fries were a light golden brown color, crispy and delicious. The bar is nice! Sheila let me use the remote to change the channel to something I wanted to watch. I can’t wait to go back for more steak guys! Made my night!” said one reviewer on Yelp!.

Steak is one of ‘This Is It’s’ best sellers, according to owner Greg Miller. “We’ve had people from all over the county come in. Numerous times someone will come in and say ‘We’re from New York and we’d pay $150 for that steak and it wouldn’t be as good’,” Miller said.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming at This Is It Eatery on Monday December 4th from 9 am to noon. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website here.