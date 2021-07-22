Freeport restaurant rebuilding after fire earlier this month

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A restaurant in downtown Freeport is recovering and starting to rebuild after damage from a fire in early July.

312 Beef & Sausage, located at 116 W. Douglas St., notified customers of a fire at the restaurant early in the morning of July 7. Now, the owners have provided more details while in the process of cleaning and rebuilding.

According to a Facebook post on July 21, a fan on the 2nd floor overheated and caught on fire before falling and burning a hole through the floor. The fan was then caught in the ceiling above the kitchen and started the floor joists on fire.

312 Beef & Sausage said one of the owners arrived soon after the fire began and called 911, with the Freeport Fire Department responding quickly to extinguish the fire. The owners said this “good luck” and “great work” kept the damage to a minimum.

“Fortunately, it happened at a time when we were closed and none of our employees or customers were in danger,” 312 Beef & Sausage said in the July 21 post. “It could have been a lot worse.”

All American Cleaning & Restoration in Freeport is assisting with demolition and cleaning work before rebuilding begins. The restaurant said only “a few pieces and fixtures” need to be replaced, and that they plan to update customers and reopen soon.

“We would like to thank all of our customers who have reached out and wished us well in the process,” 312 Beef & Sausage said in the Facebook update. “We look forward to serving you all once again very soon!”

312 Beef & Sausage’s menu includes a variety of Vienna beef hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, along with chili cheese fries and Italian desserts. The restaurant opened in Freeport in 2017.