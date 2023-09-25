FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport city council called a special meeting tonight to vote on the proposed sales tax increase, but the meeting wasn’t able to be held.

The vote was to approve a three-quarter percent (0.75%) sales tax increase. It was previously a one percentage point increase.

Last week, there was a lengthy discussion on the topic, which ended with the aldermen voting to have the legal department draft a referendum.

This week, discussion began on the three-quarter percentage point increase but was stopped due to having only four of the eight aldermen present.

It was actually one of the public speakers who brought up the issue.

Originally, they moved forward with the meeting under the assumption that the mayor would count to make it a quorum.

Freeport’s legal council checked the code.

“Our code is actually different than what is typically state statute,” said Aaron Szeto, legal council for the City of Freeport. “Our code deviates from what I would say the majority of communities do. Our specific code of ordinance says that for all meetings a majority of alderpersons elected shall constitute a quorum. It references the majority of aldermen, so it doesn’t include the mayor. Because of that, we actually do not have a quorum for tonight’s meeting.”

The meeting was then adjourned.

Also on the agenda was a resolution to set the date and hours for trick-or-treating.