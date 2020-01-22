Freeport School Board removing memorials for murdered alumni

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School Board has decided to remove two memorials for Kyle Tucker and Shaun Bradbury, from the grounds at Pretzel stadium. The board says installation of the memorial stones was not properly authorized.

Tucker and Bradbury were former high school athletes at Freeport High School.

Former classmates started a fundraising effort which paid for the creation and installation of the memorial stones, which were placed at the end of the field.

Photo: Sharie Hoster

According to Superintendent Anna Alvarado, the stones were installed without prior knowledge and approval by the Board. Alvarado said the person(s) who accepted the installation was not authorized to do so.

According to Board, policy dictates how the acceptance of gifts is to be handled.

Alvarado said in a statement, “The Board empathizes with the families and apologize for any additional hurt that this has caused. The Board will work with the families in the process of removing the stones.”

Tucker and Bradbury were shot and killed by Devin Marcum during an altercation at the Cedar Inn in February 2019.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

