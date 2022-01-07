Freeport School District announces remote learning Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School District announced Friday that all of their schools will be taking an adaptive pause from in person learning for the day due to COVID-related staff shortages.

The school district posted on their Facebook account that Friday is a virtual attendance day for students.

Chromebooks were sent to students homes for the virtual attendance day and were to follow the full remote learning schedule for their school.

The Freeport School District said there is more guidance for remote learning on their website.