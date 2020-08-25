Freeport School District postpones 1st day of school

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School District announced Tuesday that it would be postponing the first day of school, previously scheduled to begin on Thursday.

According to the district, the decision to push the start date back to Monday, August 31st was based on this week’s weather forecast.

The temperatures in the area are anticipated to hover around 96 degrees. School officials say the heat, along with the requirement to wear face masks, will make in-person instruction difficult for both teachers and students.

Previously scheduled events, such as Material Pickup and Meet the Teacher, will still take place, the district said.

