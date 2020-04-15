Freeport School District postpones prom, graduation

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the Freeport School District announced it would be postponing prom, graduation and other ceremonies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prom has been tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, July 11th at the Masonic Temple Ballroom.

Convocation has been tentatively rescheduled to Thursday, July 16th at the Jeannette Lloyd Theatre.

Graduation has been tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, July 18th at the Freeport High School Gymnasium.

“If concerns regarding large gatherings are still an issue by Monday, June 29th, new announcements regarding these events will be made at that time,” the District said in a statement.

