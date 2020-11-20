Freeport School District to continue full remote learning through December 7th

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, Freeport Schools have decided to stay on full remote learning until Monday, December 7th.

“While we initially slated Monday, November 30 as our return to in-person instruction, this additional pause in in-person instruction is a mitigation strategy that will allow time to slow potential spread of the virus from students and staff who may unknowingly have contracted COVID during the Thanksgiving holiday,” the district said in a statement Friday.

