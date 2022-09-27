FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Liberty Village of Freeport has announced a newly enhanced memory care program.

It is called “Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind.” A celebration was hosted on Tuesday at the Liberty Village Building, 2170 W Navajo Dr. The program was established to allow loved ones to maintain as much independence as possible with the support and assistance of memory care specialists.

It also gives people the freedom to know that their loved ones are maximizing their remaining abilities while also thriving daily to overcome the struggles related to memory impairment.

Andres Bardelas, an administrator of Liberty Village, said that it is important to exercise the brain.

“We actually have developed an assessment process that will allow us to identify what the needs are, what the interests are and where the divisions can succeed both in activities, but even in there general activities and daily living like brushing their teeth, combing there hair, simple things like that, that we want them to maintain the ability to continue doing it,” Bardelas said.

More information can be found on the Liberty Village website.