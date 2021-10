FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A sewer issue forced Freeport Middle School students out of the building.

Just before noon on Friday, administrators were reportedly informed of a sanitary sewer break under the school. Everyone was moved to Pretzel Stadium across the street, and students, with their parent’s permission, were able to go home early.

There is no word yet on when sewer repairs will wrap up, or what Freeport Middle School’s plans are for Monday.