FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Erich Brinkmeier, 27, was sentenced to spend 17 years in federal prison for crossing state lines to meet a minor for sex.

According to the US Justice Department, Brinkmeijer traveled from Freeport to Iowa to engage in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old he met online.

Brinkmeijer pleaded guilty to the crime, and also admitted to coercing another minor to send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Brinkmeijer was already a registered sex offender for statutory rape of a 13-year-old when he was 18, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.