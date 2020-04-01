Freeport shooting victim identified

FREEPORT, Ill (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department says Kelvin Murray, 24, of Chicago, has been identified as the man shot to death in the city Tuesday night.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, is said to be in stable condition.

According to the Freeport Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wyandotte and Ottawa around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, where they found two shooting victims.

Police say they learned there had been a fight in the 500 block of Wyandotte where the shooting occurred, and the suspect fled the area.

Both victims were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and then eventually to hospitals in Rockford, where Murray was pronounced dead.

