FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport held a now major event, “Pretzel Fest” on Saturday, and the 2nd annual Pretzel City festival had residents from all over the stateline attend.

Downtown Freeport was full of people showing off their “Pretzel Fest” pride. Locals said that this is what makes their town unique and special.

“Everybody come out for the pretzel,” said Melanie Brown, assistant coach for the Freeport High School Poms. “We’re all full of pretzel pride, you can even make the pretzel.”

Freeport is known as the “Pretzel City.” The pretzel is important to Freeport, and it all started with the pretzel factory, according to Brown.

“To bring people together to the downtown businesses, we really want to shop local,” Brown said. “I mean, we have a beautiful downtown, our streets are full of people today and we have live music, and I think the pretzel is a really good symbol of bringing us together.”

Everyone was showing off their pretzel pride, honoring the uniqueness of the Freeport area, including a visit from the Freeport mascot; Mr. Twister.

“Definitely get out the house after being cooped up for 3 years, and it’s a nice day on top of that, so it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Calvin Stalls of ‘Rapped with Smoke BBQ.’

Stalls said that he was glad to be apart of the community’s event.

“I’m ready for the BBQ competition ,I want to see who wins,” he said. “They got some good teams out here today so… see how that turns out.”

Both Stalls and Brown can not wait for more of what is next in the “Pretzel City.”

“I mean, everything we are doing here is for the community and for the better of our big team,” Brown said. “I mean, I’m just here representing the dance team, but there is so many other local businesses and local groups that are here that could really use that support and build together as a community.”

Local said that they can not wait for next year’s “Pretzel Fest.”