FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Hsiu-Fang Wu, 50, after after a long investigation into prostitution at Ten Spa, at 1750 South Rosenstiel Drive.

According to police, detectives had received complaints of suspected prostitution at the spa and launched an investigation that was conducted over several months.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday afternoon, at 4 p.m., and police say Wu was identified as having offered to perform a sex act to an undercover officer in exchange for money on June 20th.

She was charged with Prostitution and taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

Police said the investigation into the business is on-going and more charges may be announced at a later date.

Wu is a resident of Brooklyn, New York, police said. The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force assisted in the operation.