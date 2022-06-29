FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport student could soon have her artwork on the Google homepage.

Amelia Winter, who attends Center Elementary School, was announced as the 2022 Illinois State Winner for the annual Doodle for Google contest, which is open to K-12 students across the U.S.





Photos: Scott Winter

Her drawing was selected from among thousands of entries, and the announcement of her win was announced to her classmates on June 1st.

Voting will soon be open to the public on July 7th – 12th to select the five National Finalists.

The National Winner’s art will be displayed on Google.com for one day, in addition to a prize of a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package.

Finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez, model Elyse Fox, and 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey are 2022’s Judges.