Freeport teen arrested for attempted murder in December home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Ariean Collins was arrested Thursday on charges of Attempted Murder for shooting a man in a December 9th home invasion.

Freeport Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Willow Avenue

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the Willow Housing Projects in the 500 block of N. Willow Avenue around 1:25 a.m., where they found the 30-year-old victim near the back door of the apartment.

Police say an intruder entered the victim’s residence and shot him after a fight ensued between them.

According to authorities, once the victim had been shot, multiple people, including the gunman, fled on foot.

Collins was already in custody in the Stephenson County Jail. He was served with charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

