Freeport teen arrested for home invasion, beating victim during robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Ray Adams is under arrest Friday, charged with breaking into a home and beating a victim during a robbery.

According to Freeport Police, Adams and another suspect planned to rob a victim in the 500 block of W. Pleasant.

On December 20th, 2019, police allege that Adams and his co-conspirator, who was not named, broke into the victim’s home and forcibly robbed the victim, punching the victim in the face during the robbery.

Police say Adams turned himself in early Friday morning, and was cahrged with Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Robbery, and Residential Burglary. He was also charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and battery.

He is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

