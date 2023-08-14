FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly shooting at his brother during an argument.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Beach Street around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 12th.

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol that had been discarded a short distance from the apartment the juvenile shared with his 25-year-old sibling.

No one was injured, and police said the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

The teen is being held at the juvenile detention center awaiting a detention hearing.