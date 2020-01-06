Freeport teen arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Freeport Police Department

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old LaShawn Thurman was arrested on drug charges after police say they found Ecstasy in his car during a traffic stop.

Freeport Police say they stopped Thurman at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Columbia Avenue and Empire Street for a turn signal violation.

Officers say they found one tablet of MDMA (Ecstasy) and one tablet of Clonazepam.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories