Freeport teen arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old LaShawn Thurman was arrested on drug charges after police say they found Ecstasy in his car during a traffic stop.

Freeport Police say they stopped Thurman at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Columbia Avenue and Empire Street for a turn signal violation.

Officers say they found one tablet of MDMA (Ecstasy) and one tablet of Clonazepam.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

