FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Dayvon Davis, 18, has been arrested on weapons charges after police say he tried to dispose of a handgun during a foot chase.

Freeport Police say officers tried to stop two people in the area of State and Winslow around 2 p.m. on Thursday, but the subjects ran.

Officers were able to chase down and apprehend them both.

Police say Davis threw a gun during the chase, which was found after, so he was charged with Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a person under 21.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.