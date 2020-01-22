Freeport teen robbed of Xbox One after arranging meetup on Facebook

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an 18-year-old girl of an Xbox One after she arranged a sale on Facebook Marketplace.

According to police, around 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday, the girl met with two suspects, described as black males, one with short hair and wearing a red coat, and the other wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, in the 600 block of S. Carrol.

Police say the victim allowed one of the suspects to inspect the Xbox, and they subsequently ran away with the console without paying.

Both suspects are described as being about 5’8″ with medium builds.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS-NOW.

