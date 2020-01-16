Freeport teen survives shooting, armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old Freeport teen survived being shot at by an armed robber after arranging to sell a cell phone via social media.

Freeport Police officers say the sound of gunfire drew them to the area of Liberty and Jackson Street at 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning, where they met with the victim.

The teen told police that through social media he had arranged to meet a buyer for a cell phone. The victim said he arrived at the meeting place and entered a vehicle, where a suspect pointed a handgun at him.

According to the victim, he was driven to the 400 block of S. Liberty, where both he and the suspect got out of the vehicle. Taking the opportunity to run, the victim fled the scene and told police the suspect fired the gun, but the bullet missed him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police of Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.

