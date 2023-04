FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police will say goodbye to Chief Matt Summers on Monday.

He has been with the department for 28 years, serving as chief for the past four. The public is invited to a ceremony in his honor at City Hall, 314 W Stephenson St., at 5 p.m. Monday.

The department appointed Lieutenant Chris Shenberger as the interim chief last Sunday.

Summer is not going too far away, as he will be the new police chief in Pecatonica.