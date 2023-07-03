FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport will get $1.7 million in federal funding to demolish and remediate two condemned buildings, at 17 and 19 West Main Street.

“This building was formerly a sanitary cleaners, and because of the sanitary cleaner chemicals, it ended up resulting in the contamination of the site,” said Freeport’s communications director, Kevyn Sutter.

The buildings have been out of use since 2018 and take up a vital part of the downtown area.

Now, part of a brownfields grant, handed out through the Environmental Protection Agency, will allow the city to brighten the strip and put the corridor to good use.

A “brownfield” is a property that has the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

“We’re seeing a lot of economic development here, downtown, and this just opens up another opportunity because, as it is now, we can’t open it up,” Sutter said. “So, if [it] remained to stay as it is, that would be shutting the door on a potential developer or a savvy business owner that’s planning to come to downtown Freeport.”

Work will begin next year.

“Our hopes are to have a fresh slate for a developer to come in and say, ‘Hey, this is a prime location because it is on Main Street in our Freeport downtown.’ And, it’s a historic place as well. So here’s a really great place for you to build your building, for you to have this property.”

The EPA estimates there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S.