FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport City Council members will discuss a crime reduction plan Monday night.

The goal is to establish a task force to dive into the plan before bringing recommendations back to council to implement.

Some of the ideas include passing new narcotics and gang loitering ordinances, creating a rental licensing system for landlords and mandating rental property inspections.

City leaders said that these ordinances are expected to help alleviate neighborhood crime.