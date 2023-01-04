FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport will offer residents in high-crime neighborhoods free doorbell security cameras.

The Freeport City Council approved the plan on Tuesday.

The council said it had used data from the Freeport Police Department and its Shotspotter technology to identify a section of the city, bounded by Empire, South, Main Streets, Lincoln and Adams Avenue, where it said residential areas were in need of additional surveillance.

The pilot program will give qualifying residents gift cards of $40 toward the first year of data storage.

To be eligible to receive a free doorbell camera, the property owner would have to: provide documentation of their residency within the area boundaries; have Wi-Fi capabilities to ensure the camera functions properly; and agree to share data with police if a crime occurs within range of the camera.

“The camera program is a unique opportunity for us to help reduce crime in the community. Instituting this program can help identify where the trouble areas are, who’s doing the crimes, and how we can apprehend them,” says Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas.

The City Council said an announcement will be made once the doorbell cameras and applications become available.