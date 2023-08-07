FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport wants to commend its police officers who stay with the department with a little bonus.

City council approved a recruitment and retention grant at Monday night’s meeting. The Freeport Police Department was recently awarded $52,000.

New officers will get $500 after their first year, $750 for the second year and $1,000 for the third year. Current officers with four or more years will also get a bonus.

The chief is hoping to use the incentive to keep officers, saying that they have struggled to reach maximum staffing levels in the past five years. Five officers resigned in the last three years for other departments with better pay and benefits.